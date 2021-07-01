Left Menu

PM Modi expresses grief over demise of former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 10:59 IST
PM Modi expresses grief over demise of former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi
Former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of former BJP MP Sharad Tripathi. Condoling the former MP's untimely death, PM Modi said that he loved serving the downtrodden.

"Shri Sharad Tripathi's untimely demise has left me as well as many others saddened. He loved serving society and working for the downtrodden. He made unique efforts to popularise the ideals of Sant Kabir Das Ji. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. The former MP who represented Sant Kabir Nagar constituency in Uttar Pradesh died after prolonged illness at the age of 49.

Tripathi won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Sant Kabir Nagar parliamentary constituency. His father Ramapati Ram Tripathi is sitting BJP MP from Deoria. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021