Nation deeply indebted to doctors: Prez Kovind

In COVID-19 times, their service has gone beyond the call of duty. We are deeply indebted to these selfless angels who have risked their lives to save ours, Kovind tweeted. The National Doctors Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal Chief Minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 12:14 IST
Nation deeply indebted to doctors: Prez Kovind
Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday noted that doctors have gone beyond their call of duty in Covid times, and said the nation is deeply indebted to these selfless angels.

He called for celebrating National Doctor's Day as a tribute to the dedication of doctors.

"Let's celebrate #NationalDoctorsDay as a tribute to the dedication of doctors to treat the ill to the best of their ability. In COVID-19 times, their service has gone beyond the call of duty. We are deeply indebted to these selfless angels who have risked their lives to save ours," Kovind tweeted. The National Doctors' Day is observed in the honor of noted doctor and former West Bengal Chief Minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

