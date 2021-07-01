Trump Organization says CFO is a pawn for prosecutors - statement obtained by ABC News

Left Menu

The Trump Organization said on Thursday that charges against its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg are about politics and not about justice, according to a statement obtained by ABC News. The Organization accused prosecutors of using Weisselberg as a "pawn" in an effort to take down the former president, according to the statement. Weisselberg surrendered to authorities earlier on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:17 IST
Weisselberg surrendered to authorities earlier on Thursday. He entered a building housing Manhattan's criminal court, where he and a Trump Organization representative are expected to appear later in the day.

