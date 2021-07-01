Left Menu

Fuel price rise due to Congress' policy: BJP MP Mahesh Sharma

The Congress during its rule had linked the fuel prices to the international price index, which is now not in control of any government or minister, he said.The fuel prices are rising because of a system that was created by the Congress, he told reporters at a press meet when asked if inflation could be an issue for the BJP in future elections.The former Union minister also said the government is taking adequate steps and considering if petrol and diesel should also be brought under the GST regime of taxation.The government is seized of the issue.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:33 IST
Fuel price rise due to Congress' policy: BJP MP Mahesh Sharma
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP and former Union minister Mahesh Sharma on Thursday said the rise in fuel prices in the country is due to policies of the previous Congress-led central government.

Sharma, the Lok Sabha MP from Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, also said that checking fuel prices is not in the control of any government or minister now.

"If you look at the rate of price rise in petrol and diesel, you know it is not because of our government but of the Congress. The Congress during its rule had linked the fuel prices to the international price index, which is now not in control of any government or minister," he said.

"The fuel prices are rising because of a system that was created by the Congress," he told reporters at a press meet when asked if inflation could be an issue for the BJP in future elections.

The former Union minister also said the government is taking adequate steps and considering if petrol and diesel should also be brought under the GST regime of taxation.

"The government is seized of the issue. Whenever state governments would want, the issue would be taken up for discussion," he said.

"As far as inflation in other sectors is concerned, I believe both the Centre and the UP government have taken right decisions at the right time to tide through the situation especially during the pandemic," he added.

Sharma's remarks come in the wake of the Congress accusing the Centre of collecting crores of rupees through excise duty and taxes on petrol and diesel due to which fuel prices are hovering around or have crossed Rs 100 per litre at several places in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021