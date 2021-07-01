Left Menu

Biden says Congress must act on voting rights after top court ruling

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:58 IST
Biden says Congress must act on voting rights after top court ruling
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Congress must act to restore fundamental voting rights after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday backed voting restrictions in Arizona, U.S. President Joe Biden said, adding that legislative safeguards were needed to repair the damage and safeguard democracy.

"The attack we are seeing today makes clearer than ever that additional laws are needed to safeguard that beating heart of our democracy," Biden said in a statement. "Democracy is on the line."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021