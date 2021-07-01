Biden says Congress must act on voting rights after top court ruling
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
Congress must act to restore fundamental voting rights after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday backed voting restrictions in Arizona, U.S. President Joe Biden said, adding that legislative safeguards were needed to repair the damage and safeguard democracy.
"The attack we are seeing today makes clearer than ever that additional laws are needed to safeguard that beating heart of our democracy," Biden said in a statement. "Democracy is on the line."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Truck rams bicyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6
Southwest US states bake, wildfire threatens Arizona towns
US Domestic News Roundup: Transgender student wins as U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs bathroom appeal; Arizona county probes 53 suspected heatwave deaths in a week and more
U.S. Supreme Court allows Republican-backed Arizona voting restrictions
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions