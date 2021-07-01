Nobody will forget sacrifices made by doctors during Covid pandemic: Choubey

On National Doctors' Day, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey planted a sapling on Thursday and paid obeisance to fallen Covid warriors. Nobody would ever forget the daring sacrifices made by doctors in their line of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Union Health Ministry statement quoting Choubey said. He observed that although the job of a doctor is of prime importance in any society, the example set by doctors and other healthcare workers in their dedication to society all through the pandemic, including the present, is unmatched in scope, the statement said.

Choubey also paid homage to eminent medical practitioner and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, it said.

National Doctors' Day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Roy.

