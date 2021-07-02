Left Menu

Concerned over electricity situation, Sidhu himself owes over Rs 8 lakh to power utility

Sidhu said there will be no need to go for power cuts or regulate the office timings if the state acts in the right direction. The Punjab government on Thursday had reduced timings of government offices and ordered cut down on power supply to high energy-consuming industries as the electricity demand in the state soared to over 14,000 MW a day.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:15 IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who on Friday expressed concern over the power situation in Punjab, allegedly owes over Rs 8 lakh as pending bills to the state power utility.

According to the website of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the electricity charges to the tune of Rs 8,67,540 of his Amritsar home are yet to be paid, with July 2 as the last date for making payment. Sidhu was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

As Punjab reels under unscheduled power cuts, Sidhu on Friday sought a law to nullify the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed during the tenure of the previous SAD-BJP government. Sidhu said there will be no need to go for power cuts or regulate the office timings if the state acts ''in the right direction''. The Punjab government on Thursday had reduced timings of government offices and ordered cut down on power supply to high energy-consuming industries as the electricity demand in the state soared to over 14,000 MW a day. PTI JMS VSD RDK RDK

