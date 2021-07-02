White House says working to bring more countries onboard 15% global tax pledge

White House economic adviser Brian Deese on Friday said the United States was still working to get more countries to sign on to the OECD 15% global tax agreement announced earlier this week.

The deal, announced earlier this week, will help create momentum and would help revenue needed for a variety of investments, Deese told reporters at the White House.

