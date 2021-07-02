White House says working to bring more countries onboard 15% global tax pledge
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 23:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
White House economic adviser Brian Deese on Friday said the United States was still working to get more countries to sign on to the OECD 15% global tax agreement announced earlier this week.
The deal, announced earlier this week, will help create momentum and would help revenue needed for a variety of investments, Deese told reporters at the White House.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brian Deese
- Deese
- White House
- OECD
- United States
Advertisement