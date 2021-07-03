French President Macron discussed Ukraine, Libya with Russia's Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situations in Ukraine and Libya, which have been hit by political unrest, on Friday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from Macron's office. Macron said he was keen for relations to improve between the European Union and Russia.

Last month, European Union leaders rejected a Franco-German proposal to hold a summit with Russia after Poland and Baltic countries said it would send the wrong message as East-West ties deteriorate.

