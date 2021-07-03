Left Menu

Lawyer for Biafran separatist alleges abuse, Kenya denies involvement

A Nigerian separatist leader arrested after years on the run was badly mistreated in detention in Kenya before being returned to Nigeria, his lawyer said on Friday, while the Kenyan high commissioner flatly denied his country's involvement. Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, disappeared from Nigeria after skipping bail in 2017.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 02:28 IST
Lawyer for Biafran separatist alleges abuse, Kenya denies involvement

A Nigerian separatist leader arrested after years on the run was badly mistreated in detention in Kenya before being returned to Nigeria, his lawyer said on Friday, while the Kenyan high commissioner flatly denied his country's involvement.

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, disappeared from Nigeria after skipping bail in 2017. He appeared on Tuesday, handcuffed and hooded, at a court in Abuja, flanked by security agents. Nigerian authorities said he had been captured abroad and brought back to face charges, but refused to say where he had been caught.

On Friday, Kanu's lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said Kanu was abducted by Kenya's special police force and held for eight days before being turned over to Nigerian authorities. "He was tortured and subjected to all forms of inhuman treatment which worsened his health condition," Ejiofor said in a statement.

Wilfred Machage, Kenya's high commissioner to Nigeria, emphatically denied his country's involvement in Kanu's arrest. In a statement posted on Twitter, he called any such charge "fictional, imaginary and deliberately concocted to fuel antagonistic feelings among certain sections of the Nigerian people." IPOB's 1967 campaign for an independent nation in southeastern Nigeria, called the Republic of Biafra, triggered a three-year civil war in which more than a million people died, mostly from starvation.

Kanu is facing 11 charges including treason, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms. His case is due to resume in court on July 26-27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States
3
Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG study

Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to lift social aid, health spending amid COVID-19 curbs; U.S. administers over 328 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to lift social aid, health spending amid COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021