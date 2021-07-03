Mathura: Congress camp to train block presidents from tomorrow
The Congress will hold a two-day training camp for its block presidents of Kanpur and Agra divisons from Sunday to prepare them for the next years Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.The camp will be held in Vrindavan camp and will be inaugurated by senior party leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid, said camp convener and former Mathura MLA Pradeep Mathur.
- Country:
- India
The Congress will hold a two-day training camp for its block presidents of Kanpur and Agra divisons from Sunday to prepare them for the next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
The camp will be held in Vrindavan camp and will be inaugurated by senior party leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid, said camp convener and former Mathura MLA Pradeep Mathur. Taking a lesson from the success of the party in Chhattisgarh under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, trainers from that state have been deputed, he said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also hold a virtual interaction with them, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Assam MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi resigns from Congress, set to join BJP
Colorado leads U.S. states with the first look at new congressional districts
Punjab Congress crisis: Bajwa says, 'no Colonel can become General overnight'; denies meeting with CM
Assam MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi resigns from Congress, set to join BJP
Republicans point to inflation in bid to retake Congress