Mathura: Congress camp to train block presidents from tomorrow

The Congress will hold a two-day training camp for its block presidents of Kanpur and Agra divisons from Sunday to prepare them for the next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The camp will be held in Vrindavan camp and will be inaugurated by senior party leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid, said camp convener and former Mathura MLA Pradeep Mathur. Taking a lesson from the success of the party in Chhattisgarh under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, trainers from that state have been deputed, he said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also hold a virtual interaction with them, he said.

