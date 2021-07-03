BJP trusts young leader Dhami to row party's boat ashore in Uttarakhand in 2022

Pushkar Singh Dhami, who emerged as the BJP's choice for Uttarakhand chief minister on Saturday, takes over at a time when the party gears up for the assembly elections in the state early next year.

The 45-year-old MLA from Khatima for whom chief ministership is a career highpoint simultaneously inherits a pile of problems from his predecessors with little time in his hands to set things right. Be it a Covid-battered economy, a suspended Chardham yatra, a massive fake Covid testing scam during Kumbh in Haridwar or an ongoing agitation by the priests of Gangotri and Yamunotri against the Devasthanam Board, Dhami has quite a few challenges to grapple with. However, by choosing Dhami as Uttarakhand's new chief minister, the BJP has reposed faith in a young leader to row the party boat ashore in the poll-bound state. The main challenge before Dhami lies in spurring the party to yet another victory in the state for a second consecutive term in office in 2022. Though faced with a tough task, Dhami sounded upbeat when minutes after being elected the new leader of the BJP legislature party he thanked the party leadership for reposing faith in common party workers like him and giving him a significant responsibility like this. When asked about the challenges ahead, he said was confident of overcoming them with the cooperation of everyone. He also promised to carry forward the work of his predecessors and serve people with all dedication. Dhami has been representing the Khatima seat in the Uttarakhand assembly for two consecutive terms since 2012. Khatima is in the Udham Singh Nagar district in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. Born into a family of an ex-army man at Kanalichina in the border district of Pithoragarh, Dhami made Khatima his ''karmabhoomi''. He is considered to be close to Maharashtra Governor and former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari who was his political mentor. Dhami is a postgraduate with a degree in law and a diploma in public administration from Lucknow University.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)