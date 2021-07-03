Left Menu

Rajasthan: Sulking Cong MLA Hemaram appointed chairman of Assembly panel

Congress MLA Hemaram Choudhary, who had tendered his resignation from the Rajasthan Assembly, has been appointed the Chairman of the Committee on Public Undertaking of the House. Choudhary was appointed the Chairman of the Committee on Public Undertaking, he said. Shekhawat is also a Pilot loyalist.Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria was appointed the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-07-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 21:32 IST
The Gudhamalani MLA had sent his resignation to the Assembly speaker on May 18, allegedly after being sidelined in the party. Image Credit: Twitter(@Hemaram_INC)
Congress MLA Hemaram Choudhary, who had tendered his resignation from the Rajasthan Assembly, has been appointed the Chairman of the Committee on Public Undertaking of the House. The Gudhamalani MLA had sent his resignation to the Assembly speaker on May 18, allegedly after being sidelined in the party. Choudhary was among the 19 legislators who had rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year.

According to an Assembly spokesperson, Speaker CP Joshi constituted four finance and 15 other committees of the House for 2021-22 on June 30. Choudhary was appointed the Chairman of the Committee on Public Undertaking, he said. The pilot was also appointed to the Committee on Ethics, which is headed by Deependra Singh Shekhawat. Former CM Vasundhara Raje is also a member of the committee. Shekhawat is also a Pilot loyalist.

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria was appointed the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

