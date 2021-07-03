Left Menu

Updated: 03-07-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 21:51 IST
Cong leader Shashidhar Reddy demands increasing number of
Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy talking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Saturday demanded that the Centre take steps to increase the assembly seats in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as provided for in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 in the light of a delimitation exercise being undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir.

''Now that the process for the delimitation to increase the number of seats from 83 to 90 is underway (in Jammu and Kashmir), a similar process has to commence simultaneously in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as provided for in the original AP Reorganisation Act,'' he said in a statement.

The AP Reorganisation Act provides for increasing the number of assembly seats from 119 to 153 in Telangana and from 175 to 225 in Andhra Pradesh, subject to the provisions of Article 170 of the Constitution, said Reddy, a former Vice Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Former TRS MP and Vice Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar has also recently demanded that the NDA government take steps to increase the assembly seats in both AP and Telangana as per the Reorganisation Act.

