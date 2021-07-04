PM congratulates Dhami on being sworn in as Uttarakhand CM

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on being sworn in as the chief minister of Uttarakhand and wished the CM and his team of ministers for working towards the progress and prosperity of the state.Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand. Dhami was elected as the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party leader on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on being sworn in as the chief minister of Uttarakhand and wished the CM and his team of ministers for working towards the progress and prosperity of the state.

Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand. The oath of office was administered on Dhami by Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple function held on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun in the presence of a host of MPs, MLAs and functionaries of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and senior government officials.

''Congratulations to Shri @pushkardhami and all others who took oath today. Best wishes to this team as they work towards the progress and prosperity of Uttarakhand,'' Modi tweeted after Dhami's swearing-in.

At 45, Dhami takes over as the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand.

A two-time MLA from Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami replaces Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned on Friday. Dhami was elected as the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party leader on Saturday.

