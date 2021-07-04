Former TMC MLA Sultan Singh dies of cancer at 76

Former Trinamool Congress MLA and ex-IPS officer Sultan Singh died of cancer at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday, party sources said.

He was 76.

Singh had been elected on a TMC ticket in the 2011 assembly elections.

He had joined active politics after his retirement and unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket, before shifting allegiance to the TMC.

Singh was, however, not fielded again from the Bally seat in the 2016 assembly elections and instead, he was made a member of the Howrah Improvement Trust.

Later on, he gradually dissociated himself from active politics.

Singh was known as a daring police officer and is credited with breaking the criminal racket in Golabari police station area in Howrah.

Condoling his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, ''Saddened to hear about the demise of former @AITCofficial MLA & former IPS officer Sultan Singh ji. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers. His contribution to public service shall always be remembered.'' PTI SUS ACD ACD

