FIR against Ballia zila panchayat chairperson for indecent sloganeering against UP minister

In 75 districts of the state, elections for the zila panchayat chairpersons were held, but this situation did not come up in the 74 other districts, the minister told PTI.Reacting to the charges levelled against him, Ambika Chaudhary said, Tiwari had hurled expletives at my family members, but I did not say anything.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 04-07-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 23:53 IST
The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday registered a case against 10 people, including a newly-elected chairperson of zila panchayat and his father, for allegedly indulging in indecent sloganeering against state Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said the case has been registered against newly-elected Ballia zila panchayat chairperson Anand Chaudhary, his father Ambika Chaudhary and hundreds of other unidentified people.

One of the accused persons has been arrested, he said.

According to police, a video in which Samajwadi Party (SP) workers can be purportedly seen indulging in sloganeering against Tiwari went viral on social media.

As the video went viral, BJP leaders of the district met Tada at his residence.

BJP district president Jai Prakash Sahu claimed the SP workers, after the party’s win in the zila panchayat elections, started hurling expletives at Tiwari, which is highly condemnable.

''In the video, expletives were hurled at my mother and sister. Ambika Chaudhary is trying to join the SP through his son. In 75 districts of the state, elections for the zila panchayat chairpersons were held, but this situation did not come up in the 74 other districts,” the minister told PTI.

Reacting to the charges levelled against him, Ambika Chaudhary said, ''Tiwari had hurled expletives at my family members, but I did not say anything. Yesterday, after the elections, we came back home directly from the collectorate. My son Anand also reached home in police protection, and no victory procession was taken out by us.'' PTI CORR NAV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

