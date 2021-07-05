Left Menu

BJP-Shiv Sena's relationship like Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday compared his party's equation with former coalition partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the relationship between actor Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao who recently announced their separation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-07-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 13:37 IST
BJP-Shiv Sena's relationship like Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday compared his party's equation with former coalition partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the relationship between actor Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao who recently announced their separation. Raut's reaction came after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that BJP and Shiv Sena are "not enemies".

"We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena and BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact," said Raut. Shiv Sena leader's remarks came amid speculation of a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state and BJP allying with Shiv Sena.

However, BJP had denied the possibility of any such alliance between the two parties. Asked about Fadnavis' comment, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, "Devendra Fadnavis has said BJP, Shiv Sena are not enemies, it's 100 per cent true but this doesn't mean that both will come together and form a government."

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Fadnavis said there might be some differences between BJP and Shiv Sena but they are not enemies. Briefing media persons, Fadnavis said, "There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken according to the prevailing circumstances. There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies. Remember that Shiv Sena fought elections with us and after the results, joined hands with Congress and NCP." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global
4
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021