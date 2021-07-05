Left Menu

Malaysia to hold special parliament sitting for five days from July 26

Muhyiddin's office said the government had agreed to advise the king that parliament will reconvene for five days from July 26-29 and on Aug. 2, while the senate will sit on Aug. 3-5. "All emergency proclamations and ordinances by the king shall be laid before both houses of Parliament," it said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 13:47 IST
Malaysia to hold special parliament sitting for five days from July 26
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's parliament will hold a special sitting for five days starting from July 26 to allow lawmakers to be briefed on a national recovery plan, the office of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday.

The setting will also allow the legislative body to amend necessary laws to conduct hybrid parliament meetings with virtual and physical attendance, the office said in a statement. The announcement comes after repeated calls from Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah for parliament to reconvene to discuss steps that have been taken to deal with the health and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parliament was suspended in January after the king declared a national emergency on Muhyiddin's advice, a move described by the premier's critics as an attempt to shore up his position amid a leadership challenge. Muhyiddin's office said the government had agreed to advise the king that parliament will reconvene for five days from July 26-29 and on Aug. 2, while the senate will sit on Aug. 3-5.

"All emergency proclamations and ordinances by the king shall be laid before both houses of Parliament," it said. Muhyiddin has been hospitalized since last week after suffering a digestive tract infection. He is in a stable condition and is expected to be discharged within a few days, according to an earlier statement from his office. ​ Malaysia has been under lockdown since last month amid a surge in coronavirus infections, though curbs have been relaxed in some states.

The Southeast Asian country reported 6,387 new cases on Monday, bringing total infections to 785,039. Deaths from the virus totaled 5,497 as of Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global
4
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021