Fake vaccine racket: BJP workers clash with police during march to KMC office

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 14:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
BJP activists clashed with police during their march to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters here to protest the fake vaccination racket in the city.

The saffron party workers and leaders had taken out rallies from the BJP state headquarters and Hind Cinema despite the police denying them permission for the programmes.

Several senior BJP leaders and workers were detained by the police during their march towards the KMC office.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh claimed that the TMC government was trying to ''hush up'' the alleged connection between Debanjan Deb, the suspected mastermind of the fake vaccination racket, and several ruling party leaders and KMC bosses, and the saffron party had organised the demonstration to expose this ''nexus''.

''When the TMC was in the opposition, they used to conduct programmes without any permission. And now if we want to hold any political event, we are prevented from doing so,'' he said.

