Maha Assembly condoles recent deaths of 19 leaders

The Maharashtra Assembly on Monday expressed grief on the deaths of 19 leaders, with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav reading out the condolence motion.

The 19 leaders include Raosaheb Antapurkar, Rajeev Satav, former ministers Sanjay Deotale, Ramprasad Borade, Eknath Gaikwad and Gangadharrao Kunturkar as well as Shankar Nam, Sambhaji Pawar and Eknathrao Salve.

The others are Keshavrao Mahindre Patil, Haribhau Barkule, Anandrao Wanjari, Ramakant Mayekar, Dattatray Mahajan, Prakash Dahake, Yogendra Bhoye, Pascal Dhanare, Jyoti Kalani and Latabai Tambe.

