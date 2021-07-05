Pondy CM holds talks with MNCs to set up industrial zone

Chief Minister of Puducherry N. Rangasamy on Monday held discussions with CEOs of several multi-national companies (MNCs) as part of efforts to establish an industrial zone here.

A release from the office of the Chief Minister said the CEOs of Shell International, Caterpillar, NASSCOM, KICL, Expeditas, Techways Germany, and AMPEX, among others, participated in the deliberations.

The industrial zone would generate jobs for thousands of youth and generate revenue for the territorial administration.

Ministers K Lakshminarayanan and C. Djeacoumar, who are yet to be allotted portfolios, and Secretary to the government E Vallavan also took part in the talks.

The release said the educated youth from Puducherry would find jobs locally and those now working outside the Union Territory could return and get jobs here.

