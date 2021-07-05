Left Menu

Slight improvement in condition of ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh: Hospital

The condition of former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh improved slightly on Monday and he is stable, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences SGPGIMS here said.Singh had been unwell for the past two weeks and was hospitalised on Sunday evening.In a statement, the SGPGIMS said Singh was admitted to the ICU on the evening of July 4 due to infection and reduced consciousness levels.

The condition of former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh improved slightly on Monday and he is stable, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here said.

Singh had been unwell for the past two weeks and was hospitalised on Sunday evening.

In a statement, the SGPGIMS said Singh was admitted to the ICU on the evening of July 4 due to infection and reduced consciousness levels. Since admission, his condition is stable and all his parameters are being monitored closely by a panel of senior doctors. All relevant initial investigations have been done and his condition is being managed accordingly.

''There is a slight improvement in his condition today (Monday) as compared to yesterday (Sunday),'' it said.

Prior to this, the 89-year-old veteran BJP leader and former Rajasthan governor was admitted to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

