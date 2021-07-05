Left Menu

No joint decision taken on participating in proceedings of delimitation commission: PAGD

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:09 IST
No joint decision taken on participating in proceedings of delimitation commission: PAGD
The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Monday said no joint decision has been taken over participating in the proceedings of the delimitation commission and it was left to the individual parties of the alliance to decide whether to meet the members of the body or not.

''As far as the PAGD is concerned, our stand is that these are autonomous bodies and the respective political parties will decide over it. Whatever the parties think is suitable for them, they will take steps accordingly,'' PAGD spokesperson and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami told reporters here.

The delimitation commission has invited the leaders of all national, regional and registered political parties of Jammu and Kashmir for separate meetings during its visit to the Union Territory from Tuesday.

The commission, led by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, will undertake a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from July 6-9 and interact with the leaders of political parties and officials to gather first-hand inputs on the conduct of the mega exercise to carve out new electoral constituencies in the Union Territory.

