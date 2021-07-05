Left Menu

Bengal Congress demands judicial probe into vaccination scam

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 22:51 IST
West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday demanded a judicial probe into the fake Covid-19 vaccination case in Kolkata, saying that his party has faith in neither the state police nor the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Kolkata Police is currently probing the matter and nine people, including prime accused Debanjan Deb, were arrested so far.

''We demand a judicial probe preferably by a sitting (Calcutta) High Court judge into the vaccination scam, and neither by the SIT nor by the CBI as demanded by some quarter,'' Chowdhury said.

The BJP earlier demanded a CBI probe into the case.

''Only a judicial probe will restore confidence among the public about transparency, probity and impartiality of such an exercise,'' he said.

BJP activists clashed with the police during their march to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters to protest against the fake vaccination racket Debanjan Deb (28) was arrested on June 23 for masquerading as a joint commissioner of the KMC and organising dubious immunisation camps in the city, where people including TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, were administered fake vaccines.

