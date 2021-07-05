AAP's Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at Congress over power supply in Punjab

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised 300 units of free electricity and round-the-clock supply if the AAP comes to power in Punjab, some Congressmen have started pitching for it, said AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Monday.

It means, they accepted that the Kejriwal model is successful, said the Sangrur MP.

Though Mann did not name any Congress leader, he was apparently referring to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and MP Partap Singh Bajwa.

Addressing the media here, Mann said AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had given a ''guarantee'' of providing up to 300 units of electricity and 24-hour power supply in Punjab if his party wins Punjab Assembly elections next year.

''Some Congressmen said it was their idea and they wanted to implement it. If so, why did they not implement it in the last four-and-half years?'' he asked.

''Now some Congress leaders have become followers of Kejriwal. They say 300 units of free electricity for each household and 24-hour power supply is possible.'' Congress MLA Navjot Sidhu on Sunday had said in a tweet, ''Punjab already provides Rs 9,000 crore subsidy but we must do more for domestic amd industrial consumer giving power at Rs 3-5 per unit instead of surcharge inflated Rs 10-12 per unit, along 24-hour supply with no power cuts and free power (up to 300 Units)... It is definitely achievable.'' The Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa had also said that the state government should ensure 300 units of free power to all households.

On power purchase agreements signed during the previous SAD-BJP regime, Mann said if these agreements are not scrapped, the people of Punjab will have to pay Rs 2.25 lakh crore to private power companies in 25 years. He said already Rs 20,000 crore had been given to private power generating companies as fixed charges.

