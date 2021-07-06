Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 08:26 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Mookerjee on birth anniversary
Paying tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who had founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he devoted his life to India's unity and progress, and his lofty ideals motivate millions across the nation.

Mookerjee led a campaign against Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, and died under detention in the erstwhile state in 1953.

He was born in Kolkata in 1901.

The Jana Sangh was the progenitor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was founded in 1980.

The Modi government nullified Article 370 in 2019, fulfilling a foundational agenda of the BJP.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. His lofty ideals motivate millions across our nation. Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life towards India's unity and progress. He also distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar and intellectual.'' PTI KR RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

