VP Naidu pays tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 10:17 IST
Image Credit: IANS
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, describing him as a visionary statesman and a devout patriot.

Mookerjee was born in 1901 in Kolkata.

''My respectful tributes to the visionary statesman & devout patriot, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary today. Mookerjee was an eminent educationist, humanitarian, and above all, a campaigner for national unity and integrity,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

His legendary personality continues to inspire many, Naidu said.

