Left Menu

Amid cabinet reshuffle buzz, Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka Governor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 12:55 IST
Amid cabinet reshuffle buzz, Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed as Karnataka Governor and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué.

Gehlot is the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of a few Governors and changes in portfolios of some others. The announcement comes amid reports of Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Hari Babu Kambhampati and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar have been appointed as Governors of Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh respectively, it said.

Kambhampati succeeds P S Sreedharan Pillai, who has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa, the communiqué said.

Arlekar replaces Bandaru Dattatraya who has been transferred and appointed as Haryana Governor, it said.

“Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura,” the statement said.

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021