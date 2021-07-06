Left Menu

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka Governor, amid cabinet reshuffle buzz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 13:56 IST
Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka Governor, amid cabinet reshuffle buzz
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed as Karnataka Governor and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué.

The announcement comes amid reports of Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Gehlot, a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, is the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister.

Patel, a BJP leader from Gujarat, will be the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, it said.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was holding additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointments of Hari Babu Kambhampati and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governors of Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh respectively, it said.

BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh Kambhampati succeeds P S Sreedharan Pillai, who has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa, the communiqué said.

Arlekar, BJP’s leader from Goa and former Speaker, replaces Bandaru Dattatraya who has been transferred and appointed as Haryana Governor, it said.

“Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura,” the statement said.

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand, succeeding Droupadi Murmu, according to the communique. These appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021