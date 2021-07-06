Left Menu

Governor prorogues monsoon session of Maha Legislature

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 16:24 IST
Governor prorogues monsoon session of Maha Legislature
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari prorogued the monsoon session of the state Legislature on Tuesday.

State Legislative Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal read out the order of prorogation of the session, which began here on Monday.

The winter session of the Legislature will begin from December 7 in Nagpur, Zirwal said.

During the two-day session, the state Legislature passed two crucial resolutions, seeking removal of the Supreme Court-set 50 percent cap on caste-based reservations in jobs and education, and asking the Centre to provide the 2011 Census data to the state.

On Monday, the opening day of the two-day monsoon session witnessed high drama as 12 BJP MLAs were suspended from the Assembly for one year after the state government accused them of ''misbehaving'' with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker's chamber.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had termed the allegation as false and said Jadhav's account of the incident was ''one-sided''.

On Tuesday, legislators of the opposition BJP held a 'parallel session' outside the House in the Legislature premises as a mark of protest against the suspension of its 12 MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021