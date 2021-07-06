Left Menu

Khattar congratulates Bandaru Dattatraya on being appointed Haryana Governor

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 16:28 IST
Khattar congratulates Bandaru Dattatraya on being appointed Haryana Governor
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday congratulated Bandaru Dattatraya on being appointed as the Haryana Governor, expressing faith that under his guidance the state will prosper.

Dattatraya, who is at present the Himachal Pradesh Governor, has been shifted to Haryana in a latest reshuffle.

Current Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya has been transferred to Tripura.

In a Hindi tweet, Khattar said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to respected Bandaru Dattatraya ji on being appointed as the Governor of Haryana. We have firm belief that under your proper guidance, the state and people of the state will be more happy and prosperous.” Among other appointments, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed as the Karnataka Governor and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

The announcement comes amid reports of a Union Cabinet reshuffle.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their offices.

