Hope to contest another election: Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal chief Om Prakash Chautala who recently completed 10-year jail term in a recruitment scam on Tuesday said he hopes to fight another election. The 86-year-old ex-Haryana chief minister made the remarks after paying tributes to his father and former deputy prime minister Devi Lal at his memorial ''Sangharsh Sthal'' in Delhi. When reporters alluded to Election Commission restrictions on convicted persons fighting polls, Chautala said, “Who told you that I cannot fight polls. This decision will be taken by the Election Commission. And I hope there will be no restriction on me to contest polls”.

Chautala had walked free from the Delhi's Tihar Jail on Friday after serving a 10-year sentence in a recruitment scam. On being asked if he is again eyeing active politics, Chautala quipped, “When did I become inactive in politics?” “I have been active in politics. And our politics has only one aim, which is to realise the dreams of Chaudhary Devi Lal,” he said.

However, he added, “But more than contesting polls, I believe more in making people contest polls.” “Devi Lal's legacy is not limited to his family alone, but the entire country is his family,” he said. The INLD leader also hit out at the BJP-led Union government, saying people across the country are fed up with its “misgovernance”.

Chautala said through the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, it has become clear that people from various sections are against the government.

“People across the nation are fed up with their misgovernance. And I don't have to say this as the proof is before you,” Chautala said hitting out at the Centre.

Earlier, Chautala's younger son Abhay Chautala had resigned from the state Assembly over the farm laws issue. When asked how he sees the JJP, led by his elder son Ajay Chautala and the BJP's coalition partner in Haryana, being accused of not standing with farmers, the former state CM said, ''Time will tell who stands where.'' ''But the present situation is that the common citizens of this country are fed up with misgovernance of the present dispensation,” he said.

He said it was always Devi Lal's wish that the governments ensure that people get basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, education and employment.

“We (INLD) are following in his footsteps,” he added.

