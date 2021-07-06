Left Menu

Rajasthan Cong to hold protests against Centre over inflation

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said according to the instructions of the All India Congress Committee AICC, a widespread campaign against the central government, inflation and fuel price rise will be launched on Wednesday.Various activities under the campaign will be held from July 7 to 17 across the state, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:57 IST
The ruling Congress in Rajasthan will hold a series of protests from Wednesday against the central government over inflation. State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said according to the instructions of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), a widespread campaign against the central government, inflation and fuel price rise will be launched on Wednesday.

Various activities under the campaign will be held from July 7 to 17 across the state, he said. The Mahila Congress will hold demonstrations at each district headquarters on Wednesday while from July 8 to 15, the Congress workers will get a memorandum on the issue of fuel price hike signed by the consumers on petrol pumps.

Five-km cycle rallies will be organised in every district on July 15 in which the party leaders, including MLAs, will participate, Dotasra said. On July 17, a state-level march will be organised in Jaipur by the Pradesh Congress Committee against inflation and increase in petrol and diesel prices, he added. The preparations for the events were reviewed by AICC general secretary incharge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken during his Jaipur visit on Tuesday.

