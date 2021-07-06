White House says Saudi deputy defense minister meeting US officials

Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister was in Washington on Tuesday meeting with senior U.S. officials including White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the White House said.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the death in 2018 of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi would likely come in talks with Prince Khalid bin Salman, the son of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)