Narayan Rane arrives in Delhi ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle

Amid speculations about an expansion of the Union Cabinet, BJP MP and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Narayan Rane arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening. Asked about his visit to the national capital, Rane said, "I'm an MP, so I've to come here. We come here ahead of the Parliament session. If anything important happens, we'll tell you. Can we hide anything from you?"

Talking of the possibility of him getting a Union Cabinet berth, Rane said, "Let it get confirmed. Not received a call." The much-anticipated Union Cabinet reshuffle is expected to take place on July 8, said sources on Tuesday.The buzz that was going on for quite some time intensified after a series of meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital. (ANI)

