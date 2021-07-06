Left Menu

Narayan Rane arrives in Delhi ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle

Amid speculations about an expansion of the Union Cabinet, BJP MP and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Narayan Rane arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 23:31 IST
Narayan Rane arrives in Delhi ahead of Union Cabinet reshuffle
Narayan Rane arrives in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid speculations about an expansion of the Union Cabinet, BJP MP and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Narayan Rane arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening. Asked about his visit to the national capital, Rane said, "I'm an MP, so I've to come here. We come here ahead of the Parliament session. If anything important happens, we'll tell you. Can we hide anything from you?"

Talking of the possibility of him getting a Union Cabinet berth, Rane said, "Let it get confirmed. Not received a call." The much-anticipated Union Cabinet reshuffle is expected to take place on July 8, said sources on Tuesday.The buzz that was going on for quite some time intensified after a series of meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Gujarat BJP leader Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel appointed Governor of Madhya ...

 India
3
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation
4
PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

PREVIEW-Olympics-Baseball-Japan, South Korea hold edge in East-West showdown

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021