Facing rift in Punjab, Congress leadership also tackling factionalism in Haryana
As it seeks to find a solution to the problems in its Punjab unit, the Congress leadership is also facing apparent factionalism in Haryana.
- Country:
- India
By Archana Prasad As it seeks to find a solution to the problems in its Punjab unit, the Congress leadership is also facing apparent factionalism in Haryana.
Sources said that loyalists of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda have met AICC leaders to press for a bigger role for him in party appointments being planned for the state. They said MLAs loyal to him have met party general secretary KC Venugopal in groups of five. Some MLAs met Venugopal on Tuesday and so far 20 MLAs have met him.
The sources said there have also been suggestions by Hooda's loyalists that he should be made state Congress chief by replacing Kumari Selja. The sources said that organisational changes will happen after discussions are completed.
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh met party chief Sonia Gandhi as part of efforts to resolve problems in the state unit. Punjab is due for elections early next year. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NGT directs Haryana secy to submit report on performance of STP at Barwala
90 per cent of Haryana Police personnel have received first dose of Covid vaccine: DGP
Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava seeks premature repatriation to Intelligence Bureau
Haryana CM meets group of farmers backing farm laws, says only a handful of people agitating
Former Haryana CM OP Chautala completes sentence in JBT case, to be out of prison soon