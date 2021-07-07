Union Cabinet, CCEA meetings cancelled

The meetings of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, scheduled for Wednesday morning, have been canceled, officials said.

Cabinet meetings are usually held on Wednesdays.

Advertisement

The meetings were scheduled to take place at 11 am, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to affect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers since he assumed charge for a second term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)