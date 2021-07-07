Left Menu

Union Cabinet, CCEA meetings cancelled

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 09:50 IST
Union Cabinet, CCEA meetings cancelled
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The meetings of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, scheduled for Wednesday morning, have been canceled, officials said.

Cabinet meetings are usually held on Wednesdays.

The meetings were scheduled to take place at 11 am, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to affect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers since he assumed charge for a second term.

