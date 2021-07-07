Union Cabinet, CCEA meetings cancelled
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 09:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The meetings of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, scheduled for Wednesday morning, have been canceled, officials said.
Cabinet meetings are usually held on Wednesdays.
Advertisement
The meetings were scheduled to take place at 11 am, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to affect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers since he assumed charge for a second term.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union Cabinet
- Council
- Cabinet Committee on Economic
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Whenever there is union cabinet expansion, will be part of it, says JD-U president
Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow
Union Cabinet reshuffle prime minister's prerogative: Nitish Kumar
Bihar's representation likely to increase in Union Cabinet
Union Cabinet apprised of India-Nepal MoU on health research