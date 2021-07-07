Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh to allow Kanwar yatra this year

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 11:22 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government will allow the annual Kanwar Yatra in the state from July 25 and officials have been asked to coordinate with neighboring states to ensure Covid guidelines are followed, a senior official said on Wednesday.

'Kanwariyas' (devotees of Lord Shiva) collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar to offer at Shiva temples in their areas as part of the yatra.

Uttarakhand has canceled the yatra this year citing the pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Navneet Sehgal told PTI that ''Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked to coordinate with neighboring Bihar and Uttarakhand and ensure Covid guidelines are following during the yatra,'' Sehgal said that detailed guidelines regarding the Yatra will be issued soon and a meeting of senior officials will be held to discuss the matter.

Uttrakhand has appealed to officers of neighboring states to ask devotees not to come to Haridwar this month for the annual pilgrimage to collect water from the Ganga. The Kanwar Yatra was not held in Uttar Pradesh last year due to Covid restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

