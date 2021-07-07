Left Menu

PAGD condemns summoning of Mehbooba’s mother by ED

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-07-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 17:30 IST
The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Wednesday condemned the summoning of the mother of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday had served a notice on Mehbooba's mother Gulshan Nazir asking her to appear at the agency's office in Srinagar on July 14 in connection with a money laundering case.

''The summoning of the widow of former Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is highly humiliating and there are not enough words to condemn such coercive acts,'' PAGD spokesman M Y Tarigami said in a statement.

The alliance said Gulshan Nazir is an old and frail woman and summoning her is nothing but pressure tactics of the government.

''Irony is that the summons was issued just hours after the PDP declined to meet the visiting Delimitation Commission. Muzzling the voices of dissent by using probe agencies against political opponents is unacceptable,'' Tarigami said.

The PAGD spokesman said the summons were part of ''vindictive policies to suppress dissent and disagreement and to silence the genuine demand for the reversal of unilateral and unconstitutional decisions of August 5, 2019.'' PTI MIJ AQS AQS

