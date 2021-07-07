'Disgrace': EU tells Hungary to ditch anti-LGBT law

The European Union's executive and most lawmakers on Wednesday told Hungary to repeal discriminatory new laws banning schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality or face the full force of EU law. EU leaders lambasted Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban over the legislation in a tense discussion behind closed doors last month, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte telling Budapest to respect EU values of tolerance or leave the bloc.

"Homosexuality is equated with pornography. This legislation uses the protection of children as an excuse to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation, " European Commission President von der Leyen told the European Parliament. "It is a disgrace."

The Commission can open a new legal case against Hungary at the European Court of Justice or use a new mechanism designed to protect the rule of law in the 27-nation bloc by freezing funding for countries undercutting democratic standards. Orban, who faces a national election next year, has said the law is to protect children and does not discriminate against sexual minorities.

The case is the latest flare-up between Orban and the EU, which has a special probe open against the Hungarian government for undermining democracy. Orban's nationalistic ally Warsaw, however, stands in the way of meting out the maximum punishment of suspending Budapest's vote in the bloc.

Despite criticism from the EU, political opposition, rights groups and international watchdogs, Orban has mostly refused to change tack, gradually toughened restrictions on media, migrants, NGOs and academics. But the latest moves against the LGBT community sparked ire in the EU, where Budapest's plan to spend extra billions the bloc earmarked for economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic now awaits Commission's approval.

Most EU lawmakers demanded immediate sanctions on Hungary and said the Brussels-based executive should not release recovery funds if they were to contribute to Budapest's anti-LGBT agenda or before it ensures solid anti-fraud protections. Discriminating against LGBTI+ people is illegal in the EU, said Iraxte Garcia Perez, a Spanish EU lawmaker and the head of the socialist faction in the bloc's chamber.

"That is why the new law in Hungary must be repealed. An offensive and shameful law that goes against human rights." Lawmakers also spoke against the so-called "LGBT-free zones" that some local authorities set up in Poland, which also faces an EU legal case over that.

On the other end of the spectrum is Spain, whose government last month approved a draft bill to allow anyone over 14 to change gender legally without a medical diagnosis or hormone therapy, the first large EU country to do so. French President Emmanuel Macron has called the split over values between the liberal West and eastern, ex-communist countries such as Hungary, Poland and Slovenia as a "cultural battle" damaging the EU's unity.

