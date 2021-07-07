Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma: Five-time MP gets ministerial berth
- Country:
- India
Sworn in as a Union minister for the first time on Wednesday, five-time Lok Sabha MP Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma hails from a small place in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Yadav (63) had become an MLA in 1991. Chaudhary got elected to the Lok Sabha five times--in 1996, 1998, 2004, 2014 and 2019--from the Jalaun constituency. In 2001, he became vice-president of the UP BJP's SC Morcha and a decade later, he became its president. As an MP, he was a member of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC stays Bombay HC verdict cancelling caste certificate of Amravati Lok Sabha member Navneet Kaur Rana.
Badaun MP seeks Nusrat Jahan’s disqualification from Lok Sabha
COVID-19:High court reprimands Uttarakhand govt for lack of preparedness to deal with third wave
Uttarakhand CM releases coffee table book on Kumbh
Two more NDA exam centres in Uttarakhand