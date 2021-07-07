Left Menu

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma: Five-time MP gets ministerial berth

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 19:00 IST
Sworn in as a Union minister for the first time on Wednesday, five-time Lok Sabha MP Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma hails from a small place in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Yadav (63) had become an MLA in 1991. Chaudhary got elected to the Lok Sabha five times--in 1996, 1998, 2004, 2014 and 2019--from the Jalaun constituency. In 2001, he became vice-president of the UP BJP's SC Morcha and a decade later, he became its president. As an MP, he was a member of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

