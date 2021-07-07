Kishan Reddy thanks PM, Amit Shah for elevation as union minister

Hyderabad, July 7 (PTI): Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating him asUnion Minister, G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said he would sincerely make an endeavour to live up to the PMs expectationsand that of the people.

The Secunderabad MP, who was sworn in as Cabinet Minister, had previously held key positions in the BJP.

''I express my deep sense of gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the trust reposed in me.

I will sincerely make an endeavour to live up to his expectations and that of my people, he said in an official communication.

He also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his guidance and support.

Reddy also expressed gratitude to all the senior leaders and BJP President J P Nadda.

''I will now have a two fold strategy - To strengthen the hands of Narendra Modi ji to contribute to his dream of building a #NewIndia.

I shall actively contribute to the development of Telangana in a manner that the aspirations, vision and dreams of our martyrs are realized, he said.

Reddy was elected as a Member of Parliament to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 from Secunderabad Constituency, Telangana.

He was earlier a three-time MLA and BJP floor Leader in Telangana and (undivided) Andhra Pradesh assemblies.

He also served as BJPs state president in the undivided state of AP and also Telangana.

Reddy joined the BJP during its inception in 1980 and started as a Yuva Karyakartha.

In due recognition of his unflinching commitment towards the party and his compassion for people, he rose to the level of National President of the BJYM, in 2002.

He further played an essential role in the separate Telangana movement and rejuvenated it by conducting 'Telangana Poru Yatra' for 25 days during which he addressed 333 meetings.

He displayed leadership instincts since childhood, drawing inspiration from Lokmanya Jayaprakash Narayan, who was the mascot in the fight against Emergency and Corruption.

Reddy, hailing from Ranga Reddy District of Telangana State, was born in a middle-class farmer's family in 1960.

