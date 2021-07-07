Himachal CM congratulates Anurag Thakur on elevation as Union cabinet minister

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated Anurag Singh Thakur for his elevation as Union cabinet minister, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. Jai Ram Thakur expressed hope that the tenure of Anurag Singh Thakur as Union cabinet minister would be full of achievements and accomplishments. He said Himachal Pradesh would benefit immensely in terms of development due to his elevation as cabinet minister.

Jai Ram Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating Anurag Thakur as cabinet minister, according to the spokesperson. The chief minister said Himachal Pradesh is fortunate that despite being a small state, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda also belongs to this state.

