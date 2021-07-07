Left Menu

Himachal CM congratulates Anurag Thakur on elevation as Union cabinet minister

Shimla, Jul 7 PTI Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated Anurag Singh Thakur for his elevation as Union cabinet minister, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. He said Himachal Pradesh would benefit immensely in terms of development due to his elevation as cabinet minister.Jai Ram Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating Anurag Thakur as cabinet minister, according to the spokesperson.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 19:58 IST
Himachal CM congratulates Anurag Thakur on elevation as Union cabinet minister
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated Anurag Singh Thakur for his elevation as Union cabinet minister, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. Jai Ram Thakur expressed hope that the tenure of Anurag Singh Thakur as Union cabinet minister would be full of achievements and accomplishments. He said Himachal Pradesh would benefit immensely in terms of development due to his elevation as cabinet minister.

Jai Ram Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating Anurag Thakur as cabinet minister, according to the spokesperson. The chief minister said Himachal Pradesh is fortunate that despite being a small state, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda also belongs to this state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021