Dhami offers prayers at Har ki Pauri

For the first time after being sworn in as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited Haridwar to perform a puja on the banks of the Ganga at Har ki Pauri.

The chief minister prayed for the state's well-being and sought the blessings of seers, according to an official release.

Advertisement

Accompanied by state BJP president Madan Kaushik, party MLAs and ministerial colleagues and State assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwak, Dhami said ''Ganga is the foundation of our life and a symbol of our faith.'' ''With our collective efforts we will succeed in achieving the all round development of Uttarakhand,'' the release quoted Dhami as saying.

He said he will continue to work consistently to take the benefits of development schemes to the man standing at the lowest step of the social ladder. The chief minister was accorded a warm welcome by party workers and supporters at Bhaniyawala, Chiddarwala, Raiwala, Haripurkala and Bhopatwala as he passed through these places on way to Haridwar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)