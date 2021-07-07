Luxembourg's Bettel to remain in hospital until at least Thursday

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is getting better after contracting COVID-19 but will stay at hospital under medical observation until at least Thursday, an official said on Wednesday.

Bettel, 48, tested positive shortly after a two-day EU summit in Brussels at the end of June, where participants included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other European leaders.

On Monday, Luxembourg's government said Bettel was in a serious but stable condition after being admitted to hospital on Sunday due to persistent symptoms, and would remain there for 2-4 days for observation.

