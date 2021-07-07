Home Minister Amit Shah greets newly sworn-in ministers

Home Minister Amit Shah greeted all Union ministers who were sworn-in Wednesday and expressed hope they would do their best in taking the welfare policies of the Modi government to the people with full devotion and dedication to realise the resolve of a self-reliant India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi effected a reshuffle in his Council of Ministers -- the first since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

''Congratulations to all the colleagues who took oath as the minister. I am sure that the entire cabinet under the leadership of @narendramodi ji will make its best contribution in taking the welfare policies of the government to the people with full devotion and dedication and in realising the resolve of self-reliant India,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi with a hashtag #Govt4Growth In a major overhaul, Prime Minister Modi brought in Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Cabinet while dropping as many as 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Fifteen Cabinet ministers and 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in at a ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

