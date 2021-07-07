Key party in Malaysia ruling alliance pulls support for PM
The largest party in Malaysias ruling alliance said Thursday that it will withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin immediately and urged him to make way for a new leader.The announcement is a political bombshell that could spark a general election and potentially trigger the collapse of Muhyiddins government if he refuses to quit.
The announcement is a political bombshell that could spark a general election and potentially trigger the collapse of Muhyiddin's government if he refuses to quit. Muhyiddin took power in March 2020 after he withdrew from the former ruling alliance and united with the United Malays National Organization, or UMNO, and other parties to form a new government.
But UMNO has been unhappy at playing second fiddle to Muhyiddin's own Malay party.
UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Muhyiddin's government has failed to curb the coronavirus pandemic that has led to economic hardship. He urged Muhyiddin to resign and make way for a temporary leader to take over until the pandemic eases and a general election can be held.
