Left Menu

Krishna water dispute: Andhra CM writes to PM again, complains against Telangana govt

Amid the ongoing dispute over Krishna River water, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, and has complained against the Telangana government regarding hydel power generation and construction of the unauthorised project.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-07-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 23:31 IST
Krishna water dispute: Andhra CM writes to PM again, complains against Telangana govt
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing dispute over Krishna River water, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again, and has complained against the Telangana government regarding hydel power generation and construction of the unauthorised project. In his letter, Reddy has written that the Telangana government is using Krishna River's water in projects for hydel power generation, which is unauthorised as well as detrimental to the water requirements of Andhra Pradesh.

Further, he added that Telangana is constructing new projects on the Krishna River in an unauthorised manner. "Telangana is not paying heed to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB)," he alleged. In the letter, the Chief Minister has reminded that he has already written to PM and Jal Shakti Minister regarding the same earlier too. "Yet, Telangana is continuing its unauthorised works," he said.

Reddy has requested the PM to intervene and to direct the Jal Shakti Ministry and Telangana government to protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021