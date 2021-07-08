Left Menu

U.S., Canadian trade ministers raise concerns about Mexican energy sector

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng on Wednesday said they raised concerns about Mexican energy and investment policies during an in-person meeting with their Mexican counterpart, Tatiana Clouthier.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-07-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 03:29 IST
U.S., Canadian trade ministers raise concerns about Mexican energy sector
  • Country:
  • Mexico

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng on Wednesday said they raised concerns about Mexican energy and investment policies during an in-person meeting with their Mexican counterpart, Tatiana Clouthier. Tai told reporters during a joint news conference that the United States was closely watching the energy policies of the Mexican government and raising concerns, but did not elaborate.

Ng told the news conference she would discuss changes in the Mexican energy sector with the Mexican energy secretary on Thursday. Her office issued a statement saying that Ng had reiterated Canada's "ongoing concern" with the investment climate in the Mexican energy and mining sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021